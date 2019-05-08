HD Media
MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has appointed Charles Lopez as dean of student services.
Lopez comes to Southern from Eastern Washington University in Spokane, Washington. He will begin his new role May 28.
Lopez will provide leadership for the Student Services Unit, including recruitment and retention, tutoring, new student advisement and orientation, student outreach, student government and other student clubs and organizations, student development, and the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of programs and services which supports and promotes student development and success in the comprehensive community and technical college environment. Reporting directly to the college president, he also will serve as a member of the President's Cabinet, as well as chairing and serving on numerous institutional committees.
Lopez is a licensed professional counselor and has more than 28 years of experience providing support services to students. He is a first-generation college graduate and has taught management, statistics, and counseling courses at the undergraduate and graduate levels, as well as provided support to students in both academic and student affairs. His research has focused on the affordability, accessibility, and academic success of military students and their families.
"I am excited that Dr. Lopez and his family are making the journey to become part of the Southern family," said Southern President Robert Gunter. "With his vast knowledge and expertise in student affairs, I am confident that he will provide strong leadership to the Student Services Unit."
Lopez holds a doctorate in educational leadership, higher education administration; a master of education in mental health counseling; and a bachelor of business administration in management, all from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Lopez, his wife, Angie, and their children will reside in the Chapmanville area.