LOGAN — Courtney Reynolds, chief operations officer of the Southern West Virginia Health System, addressed the Logan County Commission on Monday regarding the organization’s clinic at Man, which has been open for two years.
Reynolds appeared in place of SWVHS CEO Lisa Leach, who was scheduled on the agenda, but was unable to be at Monday’s meeting. An official update regarding the Man facility had been requested by residents of that area — particularly Rev. Mike Pollard — over the course of a few previous commission meetings.
Reynolds said an official grand opening of the facility was never held due to the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out a month before it was scheduled. Despite that, the clinic was opened and provided care for 2,845 individual patients for a total of 10,762 visits in 2021.
Reynolds said the clinic expanded its time by one hour in the fall of 2021. She added that SWVHS is unable to expand any further at the present time.
“I know everybody would love to see us open much more evenings and weekends,” Reynolds said. “Unfortunately, we’re not able to do that. We do continue to evaluate the ability to open for longer hours in the need of the community.”
After briefly explaining some of the services provided by the clinic, as well as some of its new upgrades, Reynolds fielded questions from some Man area residents. Gerald Slone II asked if the clinic’s board has any members from the Man area.
Reynolds said the board does have individuals from Logan County on it. She said it works as an application process and the applicants are assessed based on service area. She also noted that a certain amount of board members have to be patients and there is a certain male-to-female ratio as required by law as a federally qualified health center.
Slone asked how the board members’ names can be accessed. Reynolds said they are not typically listed on the internet, and she offered to contact Slone later with that information.
Pollard took to the podium and asked if any type of opening event will ever be scheduled since the original was canceled. Reynolds said SWVHS is looking to conduct an event like a health education day as somewhat of an open house for the clinic.
Pollard then asked about the patient count. Reynolds said the COVID-19 pandemic did put a damper on their patient count, but it remains satisfactory, and some patients have since moved to telehealth services, which began being provided during the pandemic.
Pollard said the clinic’s hours and services need further expanded, noting that the Man area has fought for medical care since the closing of its hospital in 1999.
“We want to get as much as we can out of you all,” Pollard said. “The county commission, and us together as citizens of Triadelphia (Man area), fought very hard and diligently and a long time. This has been an odyssey for us since we lost our hospital, and we fought to get you all here. We’re glad to have you, but we need more. We’re thankful, but our hope and contention was that, as time went on and the caseloads justified it and people frequented the clinic, that you would start to expand services — doctors, equipment. What’s the plan?”
Reynolds said SWVHS continues to assess expansion based on need, noting that Man’s walk-in services have expanded from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. two days out of the week. She said the clinic offers numerous services, but one notable exception is on-site mammograms, which she said are not provided due to both the cost of a person to provide them and the equipment to do so.
Reynolds said the clinic instead partners with the Bonnie’s Bus program a few times out of the year to provide mammograms.
Reynolds said the clinic is actively recruiting to find more providers and has recently added a pulmonologist to coincide with their black lung program.
Pollard asked about the $3.1 million that SWVHS received from federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the 2021 American Rescue Plan. Reynolds said the money is being spread out through all their sites and has primarily been earmarked for assisting with money lost due to the pandemic, providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees and to sanitize each location.
Pollard then addressed what he said are lighting, cosmetic and security issues at the site, which he said the county could partner with on helping to fix. Reynolds said a partnership would be required since they do not own the building or the property.
Commission President Danny Godby said the Logan County Economic Development Authority owns the property. He said the EDA’s director, Rocky Adkins, would need to be contacted.