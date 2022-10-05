HAMLIN — Southern West Virginia Health System plans to merge Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Inc. into its Federally Qualified Health Center network of primary care facilities, according to a news release.
The merger is projected to be completed by February.
Southern West Virginia Health System says the boards of directors of both companies have signed a management agreement to assist with the transition of both patient care and employment opportunities in the interim.
“At Southern West Virginia Health System, we are dedicated to keeping rural healthcare services in the heart of where those services matter most, in and accessible within the communities we serve,” CEO Lisa K. Leach said in the release. “Our goal is to help each patient we serve live their healthiest life. It is with great enthusiasm that we enter this management and future merger agreement with a common goal: take care of all those we serve, patients, employees, and collaborative relationships, with the core values we have established — Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.”
Southern West Virginia Health System currently operates nine primary care facilities, eight school-based health clinics, and six pharmacies throughout six counties: Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Boone, Logan and Mingo. With this successful merger, Southern West Virginia Health System will add an additional three primary care facilities, two school-based health clinics and operate in an additional county, Wyoming. Future opportunities may include the expansion of a 340-B Pharmacy program within its service area.
For more information, contact Karyn O’Dell, communication and leadership strategist with Southern West Virginia Health System, at 304-951-8382 or karyn.o’dell@swvhs.org.