LOGAN — The Logan County Improvement League’s Black History Month celebrations continued Saturday with their annual symbolic march through downtown Logan and “Taste of Soul” dinner.
As customary, a short program was held on the steps of the Logan County Courthouse before the march. It featured a message of love, hope, song, worship and praise from the Rev. Mike Pollard, Deacon James Olbert and the Rev. Rickey French — the latter of whom recited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech to wrap up the program.
Pollard led the group in the symbolic march from the courthouse to the Logan High School cafeteria for the “Taste of Soul” dinner. During the march, the group sang several songs and hymns associated with the civil rights movement.
“This march is symbolic, but it’s still real, because there are still some things that can be better in America,” Pollard said. “Just the fact that we had black folks, white folks, old folks, young folks, middle-aged folks marching with us — this was, kind of, what was symbolic of the movement.”
The City of Logan Police Department provided an escort during the march.
“We have a lot to be thankful for, not only in the African-American community, but in America as a whole, and we’re just thankful that our ancestors and forefathers — they did the heavy lifting, they fought the good fight,” Pollard said. “Just like the march that we had today, we called it a symbolic march — we didn’t have police out there fighting us, we had them protecting us.”
Before everyone filled their plates with the delicious soul food, a program was held featuring an opening prayer by Olbert, a group singing of the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — often known as the “Negro National Anthem” — by James Weldon Johnson, and door prizes presented by the Rev. Gerald Dotson.
The guest speaker for this year’s program was Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson, who is known for his extensive knowledge of local history. Williamson kept his speech relatively short, as he recalled the 1985 court case between legendary coach Lacy Smith and the Logan County Board of Education for not renewing Smith’s then-position as head football coach for the 1985-86 school year.
The case went all the way to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Smith, who had years of prior experience as a coach at the former segregated Aracoma High School, said he did not receive any prior reasoning for his dismissal from the position. Williamson used the case, along with Smith’s life as a whole, as an example of prior race relations within the county.
Williamson grew emotional as he continued to speak about his friendship with Smith, who is now 99 years old. He said race relations and politics in the county are much better now than they were decades ago, but that work still needs to be done.
“Things have changed over the years,” Williamson said. “Things are better than they used to be, but we’re not doing better as a country. In the last four years, we have seen things take a dramatic turn backwards, and I don’t think Dr. King, if he were here, would be happy about it. But I know one thing: He would be speaking out about it.”
The pre-dinner program wrapped up with a short question-and-answer period, followed by remarks from Deputy Logan County Clerk Kevin Miller, who stressed the importance of registering to vote and voting in the 2020 elections. Miller also demonstrated the county’s new voting machines.