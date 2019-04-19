CHAPMANVILLE - Beth Baisden says her 12-year-old son, Dalton, was riding his bike through their residential neighborhood of Elloise Avenue in Chapmanville on Wednesday when he came across what appeared to be a dirty syringe in the middle of the street.
"He knows not to touch things like that, and he immediately came and got me and his dad (Michael Baisden)," she said. "Michael called the Chapmanville Police, and they sent an officer to come and dispose of it. The officer picked it up and showed us that there was a substance in it and what looked like blood in it."
Just a day before at Tuesday evening's regular session of the Chapmanville Town Council, the town's police chief, Alan Browning, said that 90 percent of the town's March arrests were drug-related, and said it's going to be that way in April also.
To help combat the problem, the town's police department recently increased its force to six full-time officers, which has led to more arrests. The department has recently purchased two new cruisers, and Browning said they are in the works to get a side-by-side UTV. He also submitted a grant to purchase new bulletproof vests.
"It definitely shows that a bigger police presence means more arrests," Browning said.
Baisden, a lifelong-resident of Chapmanville, agreed that the police are doing a "wonderful job," but said that there's only so much they can do when the drug problem is so rampant.
"It angers me more than anything," she said. "This place is overrun by drugs. It's definitely not the same town I grew up in. It's time that the people of Chapmanville take their town back."
The town will also make an effort to address the issue by hosting a community clean-up day Saturday, April 27, as part of the statewide Make It Shine campaign. Beginning at 9 a.m. at the Tracy Vickers Community Center, groups will be split to cover different parts of town, and materials such as grabbers, gloves, garbage bags and sharps needle disposal containers will be provided.
Anybody willing to help is encouraged to volunteer. A few high school students and a Boy Scout Troop are already planning to help.
"I'm hoping to have a big turnout of volunteers because I don't want to place children in areas known for a high volume of drug use," said councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters. "We want our town to be clean, pretty and inviting for people to visit. I'm urging everyone to get involved, not only in the community where they live, but I'm also asking that people that call Chapmanville their home and shop here to come out as well to help."
Mutters said she hopes the town will hold another cleanup soon so people can clean up their own properties and the town will provide a free pickup.