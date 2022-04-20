BECKLEY, W.Va. — What do you get when you invite artists to bring their unique perspectives about outer space and science fiction together with their imaginative talents?
You get a surprising and really cool exhibit of two- and three-dimensional art that ranges from paintings to collages, from wood to stained glass and from jewelry to photography. You get, according to Mandy Lash, Tamarack Marketplace Artisan Services and Gallery director, “an exciting and sometimes unexpected collection of art that allowed the artists to challenge themselves, and an exhibit that Tamarack’s guests will find fascinating and fun.”
“Space: The Fine Art Frontier” is coming to the Tamarack Marketplace Art Gallery in Beckley on April 23. Through June 15, it will feature the art of 49 juried artists. The work ranges from perspectives on the solar system to interpretations of science fiction.
“Each year when we begin to plan our upcoming exhibits, we consider themes that are traditional and some that are atypical,” says Lash. “We like to select themes that push our juried artists out of their comfort zones and inspire them in their work.”
For Lash, the space theme was a perfect choice. Growing up in Pocahontas County, she had a bird’s-eye view of the solar system living close to Green Bank Observatory.
Vernon Howell, of Barboursville, entered a series of four mixed media pieces for the exhibit. Each of the layered collages provides a different perspective on the theme.
“One collage features an outer space alien, and another is a satire on smart technology,” says Howell, who has been a juried artist with Tamarack for 26 years. Using photos, art and images from his vast collection of art, Howell layers images and uses acrylic to develop a compressed, shallow depth of field in the bas-relief style.
“The hardest part of art for me is choosing a starting point,” said Howell. “Once I’ve got that, then I can get to work. I treat each new piece of art as a problem to be solved in a unique way.”
The West Virginia native has enjoyed art since he was a preschooler when he told his grandfather that he wanted to draw. “My grandfather sat me down and showed me that by using a circle, a square and a cone I could draw anything.”
While Howell is a longtime juried artist whose work is included in collections at the Clay Center and the West Virginia State Museum, Dave Green is a newcomer to the juried arts.
“This is my first exhibit,” said Green, a Raleigh County native who was juried into Tamarack within the past few months. “This exhibit is perfect for me, because space is the primary focus of my photography.”
Green became interested in photography and videography about 10 years ago. Shortly after that, he said a friend introduced him to nightscape photography, and it became an obsession.
“I picked my friend’s brain about the process and he steered me in the right direction,” he said. “A lot of planning goes into nightscape and deep space photography, and we’re lucky here in West Virginia to have some great dark sky areas.”
Those areas, which include parts of the Monongahela National Forest, Watoga State Park, Calvin Price State Park and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park, are lands that possess an increasingly rare quality: starry nights and a protected nocturnal environment. Dark skies have a scientific, natural and educational value, and are also a boon for amateur photographers and stargazers.
“It can take me up to three months to plan a trip for my photography,” said Green. “Once I decide what I’m going to shoot, I have to plan for the right day, right time and right weather conditions.”
His photographic entry in the exhibit juxtaposes deep space over a West Virginia landscape. “It’s a real validation of my work to be accepted as a juried artist and to have my work in this exhibit,” he said.
Andrea Brunais, of Bluefield, saw the opportunity to enter this exhibition as hearkening back to her childhood and her father’s career. Born in Michigan, she moved with her family to Florida where her father worked at the Kennedy Space Center as a rocket scientist.
“Working on a painting for this exhibition took me back to my days at Satellite Beach in Florida, where I watched missile launchings and marveled at the night skies,” she said.
A writer by trade, Brunais and her husband, a photographer, moved to the Bluefield area 15 years ago.
“When we first moved to West Virginia, I couldn’t wait to experience my first fall-leaf season in many years,” she said. “Now, I cannot get enough of fall! I think that is because I love color and can’t get enough of it.”
Brunais works in soft pastels, a medium that she began working in when she saw some artists giving online demonstrations. “I played around with arts and crafts briefly, but once I took some instruction, I was hooked.”
She studied painting with online instructors and pastel artists Alain Picard, Marla Baggetta and Susan Jenkins.
Juried into Tamarack last year, Brunais has three pieces in the Tamarack Art Gallery’s current Women’s Work exhibit. One of her five paintings in the “Space” exhibit is titled “Nebul-Eye” and was inspired by images from the Hubble Telescope.
“There’s something evocative about a theme, whether it is lighting, composition or the special feeling it calls up that makes each painting unique,” she said.
Brunais often finds inspiration for her artwork in her husband’s photography. Sometimes, it’s just a small detail that inspires her.
“Before I start a painting, I think about what drew me to the concept,” she said. “Then I check myself as I paint to make sure I am staying with that concept, because it is important to me and will make a difference to those who view my work.”
“There are going to be plenty of creative surprises for the guests who visit the gallery,” said Lash, who is looking at the curation of the exhibit like a puzzle. “I am excited about getting art that is unexpected and that shows how our West Virginia artists’ work is ever evolving. It’s fun to have a front-row seat for that and to open such a stellar exhibit.”