Local artist Dana Evans will paint West Virginia themed murals on both sides of the bridge column at Shawnee Island in Logan.

CHARLESTON — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has announced the first round of recipients of the Pandemic Relief Mini-grants. The foundation awarded a total of $67,500 in mini-grants to six individual artists and three nonprofit organizations. Funds will be used to sustain, create and restore pandemic-impacted arts-related jobs and arts programming in Southern West Virginia.

The Pandemic Relief Mini-grant recipients and projects include:

