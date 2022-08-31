LOGAN — Thanks to a mini-grant awarded by the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, both sides of the bridge column at Shawnee Island in Logan will be painted with murals, and the community may contribute their own piece of it during the annual Shawnee Island Festival in September.
The murals will be painted by local artist Dana Evans, who is known for her artwork on fire hydrants in Logan and Chapmanville, as well as co-artist of the “Love Over Hate” mural on Stratton Street in downtown Logan. Evans said she frequents Shawnee Island and has had a desire to beautify the bridge column since the park opened in 2018.
“Ever since I first came down here when they first made the park, that big bridge column, it looks like it’s asking for a mural,” Evans said. “Unfortunately, it’s been the target of a lot of graffiti, so why not put something beautiful there that people won’t want to deface?”
Earlier this year, Evans learned about the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts’ pandemic relief mini-grant program, which received $250,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan funds. Evans was approved for a mini-grant amount of $7,500, which will be used toward paying for labor and materials.
During their July council meeting, Evans received approval from the City of Logan to paint the bridge column.
Before that, she also received a beautification permit from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Evans said murals will be painted on both sides of the column and the designs will reflect West Virginia and the Shawnee Island Park. One of the materials that will be used to paint the murals will be a “top-dollar” graffiti-resistant clearcoat.
“I actually did some more investigation into getting the best clearcoat for it after the graffiti that happened in Logan here recently,” Evans said. “That’s pretty expensive stuff, but they do make it and from what I’ve researched, it’s good stuff and that should definitely keep the longevity of the mural for quite a few years without any damage.”
The community will also have the ability to contribute to the mural. From 7-9 p.m. during the Shawnee Island Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, Evans will allow community members to add their own touch to the mural.
Evans, who will work on the mural during the entirety of the festival, said she isn’t sure yet how she plans to incorporate the community involvement, but one idea may consist of using handprints as leaves on a tree in the image.
“I will be allowing people, one at a time, to help participate in contributing part of the mural,” Evans said. “I have two different ideas, actually. I’m thinking the easiest one for most people would be the tree. I would like the tree in the image to actually have handprints as leaves, and with some gloves and some paint, people having fun at the Shawnee Island Festival can take a moment, step over, add their handprint to the sign, pull their glove off and pretty much no mess. I may allow some other pieces to be painted as well, I’m not sure yet.”
Evans said she gives thanks to the Logan City Council, Mayor Serafino Nolletti, City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher, the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts and the West Virginia Division of Highways for making the project possible.