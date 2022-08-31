Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Thanks to a mini-grant awarded by the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, both sides of the bridge column at Shawnee Island in Logan will be painted with murals, and the community may contribute their own piece of it during the annual Shawnee Island Festival in September.

The murals will be painted by local artist Dana Evans, who is known for her artwork on fire hydrants in Logan and Chapmanville, as well as co-artist of the “Love Over Hate” mural on Stratton Street in downtown Logan. Evans said she frequents Shawnee Island and has had a desire to beautify the bridge column since the park opened in 2018.

