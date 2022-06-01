LOGAN — The Aracoma Story Inc. will bring the songs of country music legend Johnny Cash to stage this week with its production of “Ring of Fire.”
“Ring of Fire” is a musical that debuted on Broadway in 2006 and contains dozens of hit Johnny Cash songs. The show also tells the story of Johnny Cash’s life and career, loosely in the same fashion as the documentary film “Walk the Line,” which was released a year earlier in 2005.
The Aracoma Story also produced the show in 2012. For two months, the cast has worked hard to bring the show back to the Logan area for the first time in a decade.
Monday evening, the cast held its first dress rehearsal to gear up for the show’s debut to the public this Friday.
“It’s so exciting,” said Melissa Frye, the show’s co-director. “They’re in costumes tonight. We’re bringing back ‘70s country, man, and they have worked so hard and this has been such a joyful experience. Each member of this cast, crew, and band have put their heart and soul into it and we are so excited for people to come see it.”
“Ring of Fire” will be presented at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater from June 3-5, June 10-12, and June 17-19. The gate opens at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door or $13 in advance at the Pic Pac in Man, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville, and The Aracoma Story’s Office at 229 Stratton St., Suite 4 in Logan. Tickets are $12 at the gate and $10 at the three ticket outlets for senior citizens and students aged 13-18. For children 12 and under, tickets are $6.
“If you love Johnny Cash, you will love it,” Frye said. “If you like to laugh, you will love it. If you like to have heartfelt tender moments, you will love it. There is something for everyone in this show.”