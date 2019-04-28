LOGAN — The Aracoma Story Inc. is set to produce a musical that has taken the world by storm.
"Mamma Mia" has played to over 60 million people worldwide, but this is the first time the musical comedy has hit the local stage. The story is about a mother, her daughter who is getting married, three possible fathers, and a trip down the aisle.
The show is built around the music of 1970s superstar group ABBA. The show features such hits as "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "The Winner Takes it All," "SOS," and many others.
The show is being directed by Melissa Frye and Krista Brown-Trogdon. "We want the show to be a big party onstage," Frye said. "It's such a fun show and we have a great cast."
The show opens on Thursday, May 30, at Chief Logan State Park's Liz Spurlock Amphitheater. Mamma Mia runs Thursday through Sunday until June 16. All shows start at 8:30 p.m.
Advanced tickets can be purchased from Gatti's at the Fountain Place Mall or online at www,brownpapertickets.com. Tickets also will be available at the gate, starting at 7:30 p.m. the evening of each show. For more information, call 304-752-0253.