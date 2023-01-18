Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% income tax cut is advancing through the West Virginia House of Delegates and could be introduced Wednesday in the Senate.

During Monday’s floor session, the House advanced the bill to second reading, which will take place Tuesday, paving the way for a third reading and passage to the Senate on Wednesday.

