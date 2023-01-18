Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% income tax cut is advancing through the West Virginia House of Delegates and could be introduced Wednesday in the Senate.
During Monday’s floor session, the House advanced the bill to second reading, which will take place Tuesday, paving the way for a third reading and passage to the Senate on Wednesday.
Justice proposed the tax cuts during his State of the State address last week and, the following day, House Bill 2526 was introduced and referred to the House Finance Committee.
The bill reduces the personal income tax by 30% this year and 10% in each of the next two years. It also creates a personal income tax reserve fund to be infused with $700 million to cover the cut from this year’s projected $1.8 billion budget surplus.
The Finance Committee took up the bill Friday and passed a substituted version requiring that the reserve be funded first, before any other surplus appropriations.
“We don’t want to get in our own way. We don’t want to blow our own legs off,” Justice said in a recent briefing. “We want to be cautious. We want to be sure, as best we possibly can, in making these moves on the chessboard. But they’re the right moves.”
Citing studies by the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said states that do not have an income tax are faring better than those that do. He pointed to Tennessee, Florida and Nevada as examples.
“You’ll see that their populations are growing faster and their gross domestic economies are growing faster,” Hardy said in a recent Justice briefing.
Tennessee, Nevada and Florida have never had individual income taxes. However, Tennessee and Nevada both levy a gross receipts tax on companies, and Florida has a 5.5% corporate income tax, according to the Tax Foundation. Each of the three states also has combined state and local sales taxes above 7%.
According to NPR, 10 years ago, Kansas attempted a large tax cut that led to sharp budget shortfalls and cuts to education and other services before lawmakers overrode the governor and scrapped the policy.
Hardy said the cuts represent roughly $1 billion a year in the next two fiscal years. If approved, the plan will reduce the state’s top income tax rate from 6.5% to 3.25% by 2025, he said.
“This is money that’s going to go right back into our taxpayers’ pockets and is going to help the economy and stimulate the economy here in West Virginia,” Hardy said.
The reduction would make West Virginia’s rate lower than most states around it. Virginia and Maryland both have rates of 5.75%, while Kentucky’s is 4.5% and Ohio’s is 3.99%. Only Pennsylvania’s would be lower, at 3.07%.
“We are going to be lower than all those states surrounding us, again creating an incentive for people to move into West Virginia and avail themselves of the financial success that we’ve had,” Hardy said.
Hardy said the tax cut plan assumes a mild recession in 2024, and decreases in natural gas prices might lead to less tax revenue in this fiscal year and next.
“Despite all that,” Hardy said, “we still feel like we can fund these tax cuts over the next three fiscal years out of our projected surplus.”
The income tax reserve fund might not be needed but will help the state be “absolutely” sure it has enough income tax revenue over the next three years, Hardy said.
“If these projections, and these are conservative projections, are right, we won’t need that $700 million. It will be used for something else, perhaps to fund another tax cut,” he said.
In a blog post Monday in response to the advance of HB 2526, the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy said the tax cuts will eliminate nearly a third of the state’s revenue each year for three years. This reduction in revenue could leave the state short for things such as addressing the long-term needs of the struggling Public Employees Insurance Agency, increasing public employee pay enough to fill vacant positions and investing in infrastructure, according to the post, which was written by Executive Director Kelly Allen and Senior Analyst Sean O’Leary.
“It would almost certainly create a future in which policymakers would be unable to make new investments in addressing child poverty, hunger, our state’s child welfare crisis, or economic development policies,” Allen and O’Leary wrote.
Households would reap an average savings of $699 a year, or about $58 per month, but the tax cut varies widely by income, Allen and O’Leary said. The poorest 20% of households would see on average savings of $48 a year, while the richest 1% of households would get an average annual tax cut of $23,583, they said.
“Such devastating cuts ensure that flat — or more likely, declining — budgets will be necessary in upcoming years, hampering our ability to provide basic services to children and families, fill public employee vacancies, or make any new investments in state programs and services — all to give windfall tax cuts to the state’s wealthiest households,” according to Allen and O’Leary.