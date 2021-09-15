LOGAN — The upcoming graduates of Med Care Training Center’s practical nursing program held a tea party event at the West Logan Church of God on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The purpose of the event was to celebrate the upcoming graduation of the 2021 class, which will be held this Friday, and to welcome the class of 2022. Upon their graduation, the students will be able to be considered licensed practical nurses (LPNs).
Med Care Training Center is a private vocational and technical school that opened in 1999. It initially offered programs in certified nursing assistant (CNA) work, phlebotomy, and medical assisting, but added practical nursing in 2019.
“We look forward to enhancing the medical field,” said Tammy Stapleton, administrator of Med Care Training Center. “I know that it’s a dire time during COVID. These students have struggled, but they’ve put forth the effort of continuing the need that has been set forth for the nurses and the medical field. We’re hoping that this encourages a lot of other students or a lot of people to get into the medical field.”
Last Tuesday’s tea party event was an evening of fun, food and cake for the 2021 class. The students chose the theme of circus, which Stapleton said was due to the medical field being “a little circus this year.”
“It’s been a little wild, a little crazy, and unpredictable, so that’s been the theme that these students have chosen,” Stapleton said.
The graduation will be held at 4 p.m. this Friday at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater inside Chief Logan State Park.
Med Care Training Center is located at 1109 Holden Road at Cora. For more information, call 304-239-3225.