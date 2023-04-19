Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Marilyn Murdock is pictured cuddling a baby as a volunteer with Cabell Huntington Hospital in the neonatal therapeutic unit.

 File photo | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — TEAM for West Virginia Children plans to present Marilyn Murdock with its annual Service to Children Award on May 18 at the Guyan Country Club in Huntington.

The celebration will feature a 1950s drive-in theme and include a variety of music, food and fun and will begin at 6 p.m.

