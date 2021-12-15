LOGAN — More than 2,000 toys were given away to local children in downtown Logan Saturday during the city’s annual Team Santa event.
Every year for the past decade or so, the city has held raised money to purchase toys that are then given away during the event known as Team Santa. For the past several years, the city has partnered with the Abundant Life Worship Center, pastored by Gary Wilson.
Each year, the event has been a little different. This Saturday brought heavy rainfall, so the giveaway was held inside the city parking building instead of its usual spot near the West Virginia State Building.
The last-minute change proved to be successful, as the parking building was packed with parents/guardians and children ready to pick up a new toy. Volunteers including both the city’s Santa Elf fundraising queens and members of the Abundant Life Worship Center were on hand to help.
As always, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to take photos with children who got a toy. Drive-up delivery services were provided for those who opted not to go inside the building due to pandemic concerns or other reasons.
More than $3,000 was collected by the city Santa queens this year, and more than 2,000 toys were given away, according to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher.