LOGAN — Santa and Mrs. Claus were in downtown Logan on Saturday afternoon to spread some Christmas joy to local children.
Although the rain prevented his entrance via Huey helicopter like in previous years, Santa still came into Logan for this year’s Team Santa giveaway in a grand way — being pulled in a massive sleigh. The rain certainly didn’t prevent hundreds of families from coming out to greet Santa and take photos with him.
Every year, the City of Logan teams up with the Abundant Life Worship Center for Team Santa, where gifts, shoes and other items are given out to hundreds of children throughout the area. Volunteers, which include city officials, festival queens, church members and more, come in to help with the event by greeting the families and offering things like free hot chocolate.