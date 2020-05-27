STOLLINGS — Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center’s School of Practical Nursing, at Three Mile Curve in Stollings is extending TEAS Entrance Exam registration for the nursing class that begins in August 2020.
The exam fee will be to $87, plus tax, and payable online once the registration process is complete.
The TEAS testing dates that have been added are noon June 1, 2, 4, and 5 and 8 a.m. June 3. The tests take about three to four hours to complete.
Adult Education Virtual Enrollment forms need to be completed and signed electronically for those taking the test. Email Mike York at myork@k12.wv.us for more information.