LOGAN — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will conduct a free testing, vaccine and booster clinic in the Logan area Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The clinic will be held at the ResCare campus at 1103 George Kostas Drive, Logan. The building is located past the Oaks Plaza area at the Fountain Place Mall. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
All tests, vaccinations and booster shots will be free to the community and all three major vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available for those 5 and older. All children under 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.
For those getting tested, results are typically returned within 48 to 72 hours. For more information about the clinic, email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.
As of Monday, Logan County’s COVID-19 case numbers have shot up to 278 active cases, with 19 of those hospitalized, according to the Logan County Health Department. One new death, a 91-year-old man, was announced Monday.
Last Monday, the county’s active total was 219. Like many areas around the state and nation, Logan County is seeing somewhat of a surge in cases again.
Due to technical issues, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources daily county alert system map could not be accessed by press time Tuesday; however, the state’s overall daily positivity rate was 19.59%. With 13,268 West Virginians were currently infected with the virus, 5,452 have died since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
In vaccines, 61.1% of Logan County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide overall, that number is 60%. According to the WVDHHR, 803 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 75.3% of those are unvaccinated, while 24.7% are.