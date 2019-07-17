HD Media
Through its statewide scholarship program, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (TGKVF) has awarded 362 post-secondary scholarships for a total of $736,812 this year.
These scholarships will assist students from all over West Virginia in pursuing post-secondary education during the 2019-20 academic year.
The Foundation has more than 100 scholarship funds available and many of these funds have varying eligibility criteria (financial need, county of residence, high school attended, intended major, academic achievement, community service, etc.).
Those interested in applying should visit the Foundation's website at www.tgkvf.org and click on the Scholarships tab to learn more about TGKVF's Scholarship Program.
The 2020-21 scholarship application will be available online beginning Nov. 1, 2019 and the deadline to apply will be Jan. 15, 2020.
The 2019-20 winners included:
Logan County: Abby Kirk, $1,625; James Ellis, $1,000.