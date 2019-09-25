WILLIAMSON — The 47th annual King Coal Festival saw its best turnout in recent memory as more than a thousand patrons turned out to the streets of Williamson on Saturday to celebrate their Appalachian heritage.
Vendors lined Second Avenue while a stage was set up on Logan Street and the King Coal Car Show was held on First Avenue.
Kermit Mayor Charles Sparks received the King Coal Festival Community Service Award, while Williamson Health and Wellness CEO Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett was given the humanitarian award. David B. Reed of Belfry was named the 2019 Mr. King Coal, as he spent 45 years of his life working underground.
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame recording artist John Ellison served as the grand marshal for the 47th King Coal Festival Parade.
The festival was capped off Sunday with a beans and cornbread dinner at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Williamson.