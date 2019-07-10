Logan Banner
The daughters of Sherner and Bessie McCloud, formerly of Lundale, met June 1 for their 25th year of their sister trip reunion.
The sisters are Audra Carter of Verdunville, Mabel Pritt of Charleston, Dorothy Hatcher of Spencer, Ohio, and Brenda Toney of Sanford, N.C.
The trip started with a family reunion and then continued on to Wooster, Ohio, visiting local sites including Smuckers Factory and Store and The Barn Restaurant in Smithville, Ohio.
The first sister trip in 1994 started with their mother, Bessie McCloud, to Cleveland, Ohio. Other trips have included Disney World, Biltmore Estate, Silver Springs, Fla., Stan Hewett Estate, Niagara Falls, Myrtle Beach, Ryan Auditorium, Chimney Rock Park, Nashville, Tenn., and others.
