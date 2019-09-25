VERDUNVILLE — Taylor Workman, 89, of Cleveland, Ohio, was the oldest man at the 19th annual Verdunville-Mud Fork Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Maryetta United Baptist Church social hall in Verdunville. Lila Jean Browning Green, 81, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, was the oldest woman.
The social hall was decorated in a Hawaiian theme.
Shirley Basiden served as chairman, and Dixie Vance Long served as co-chairman.
Each guest spoke about their grade school experiences at the schools that were located in Verdunville at the time: Avis Curry, J.B. Ellis and Mount Gay. Neltha Maynard Adkins, husband of David of Wayne County, had several school pictures to share.
The country style dinner was attended by Tennis Baisden, Jack Baisden, Jim and Dixie Long, Roy Watkins, Raymond Conley, Danny Hall, Mike and Lila Green, Jerry Vance of Reedsville, W.Va., and Jackie and Brenda Frye.
Other attendees included Howard Johnson, Sherman Nelson, Foster and Teresa Workman, Hester Baisden, Patty Kirk, Clifford Watkins, Michael Nelson and Leslie Bryant.
