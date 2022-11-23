Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Randy and Mary Bridgette went to Tower FoodFair in Barboursville to look for all the things they would need for their annual Thanksgiving dinner with family.

“Everything is going up in price, from yams to green beans to everything else,” Randy Bridgette said. “I knew it was going to cost more this year, but it’s probably a little more than I expected.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you