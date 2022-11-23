HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Randy and Mary Bridgette went to Tower FoodFair in Barboursville to look for all the things they would need for their annual Thanksgiving dinner with family.
“Everything is going up in price, from yams to green beans to everything else,” Randy Bridgette said. “I knew it was going to cost more this year, but it’s probably a little more than I expected.”
Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples.
The U.S. government estimates food prices will be up 9.5% to 10.5% this year; historically, they’ve risen 2% annually, according to a report by The Associated Press.
Lower production and higher costs for labor, transportation and items are part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors, according to the report.
Wholesale turkey prices are at record highs after a difficult year for U.S. flocks. A particularly deadly strain of avian flu — first reported in February on an Indiana turkey farm — has wiped out 49 million turkeys and other poultry in 46 states this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are looking for a 12-pound turkey,” Mary Bridgette said. “We have a group of 12 and have a traditional dinner with turkey, ham, potato salad and all the traditional side dishes and lots of desserts.”
Tim Forth, owner of Tower FoodFair in Barboursville and other FoodFairs in the region, said people are buying lots of turkeys despite higher prices.
“Turkey sales have been good, and we have an adequate supply,” Forth said.
The Associated Press reported U.S. turkey supplies per capita are at their lowest level since 1986.
Forth says it has been harder for shoppers to find turkey breasts or other cuts.
“Sliced turkey from the deli has been almost impossible to get,” he said. “Eggs are also a higher price, and it’s all connected to this avian flu, or bird flu.”
At FoodFair, Forth has 10- to 26-pound Butterball turkeys for $2.59 a pound. Butterball — which supplies around one-third of Thanksgiving turkeys — said avian flu affected about 1% of its production because of security measures it put in place after the last big bout of flu in 2015.
“We are trying to keep costs down as best we can,” Forth said.
Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey reveals the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $64.05, less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74, or 20%, increase from last year’s average of $53.31.
A dozen Grade A eggs were selling for an average of $2.28, more than double the price from the prior year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Add that to rising prices for canned pumpkin — a 30-ounce can is up 17% from last year, according to market researcher Datasembly — and it’s clear Thanksgiving dessert will be costlier, too. Nestle-owned Libby — which produces 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin — said pumpkin harvests were in line with previous years, but it had to compensate for higher labor, transportation, fuel and energy costs.
Planning to fill up on sides? That will also cost you. A 16-ounce box of stuffing costs 14% more than last year. And a 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes averaged $3.26 the second week of November, or 45.5% higher than a year ago.
Higher labor and food costs are also making it more expensive to order a prepared meal. Whole Foods is advertising a classic Thanksgiving feast for eight people for $179.99. That’s $40 more than the advertised price last year.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic is offering a zero-compromise shopping guide with meal options that can feed 10 people for as little as $5 per person. The grocer, which estimates the cost of turkey has risen 20 cents per pound this year, will not shift the rising cost to customers.
“At Kroger, we are committed to making the holiday season memorable and accessible for everyone,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “We strive to keep prices low every day, and this Thanksgiving, we are helping our customers keep turkey at the center of the plate by not passing on rising turkey costs. Whether making a timeless family recipe or creating a gourmet spread for guests, we promise our customers fresh, high-quality ingredients to make their holiday meals easy, affordable and delicious.”
The grocer also wants to assure shoppers that turkeys will be available across all stores.
“At Kroger, we understand how important turkey is as the center of many plates for our customers celebrating Thanksgiving. We do not expect any issues providing customers with the turkeys they are looking for at a competitive price,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager at Kroger Mid-Atlantic.
Other grocers are discounting turkeys and other holiday staples in the hope that shoppers will spend more freely on other items. Walmart is promising turkeys for less than $1 per pound and says ham, potatoes and stuffing will cost the same as they did last year. Aldi has also cut prices so shoppers can spend $5 or less per person on a meal for 10. Aldi is rolling back prices to 2019 levels.