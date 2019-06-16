LOGAN - Southern Coalition for the Arts has announced it will host its first-ever theater camp for children this summer.
The camp will be held over a three-week period Monday through Friday from July 1-19. Each day will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. During the camp, children will be taught various aspects of a theatrical production, such as building a set, costumes and marketing a production. They will even have the chance to perform in a show.
The camp is themed around "Alice in Wonderland Jr." and, at the end of the three weeks on July 20, each child will get to perform in the show.
"This is something I've been wanting to do since I moved back to Logan after graduating from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree in theater," said Rachel Noe-Maynard, president of Southern Coalition for the Arts. "Bringing something like this to the youth of Logan is so very important. Not only do these kids get to be in a show, but they will also learn how to create props, build their set and costumes, and also design and market their production."
Noe-Maynard said the camp is also a tribute to the late Jessie Murray, a dedicated member of The Arts who died in a vehicle crash in May 2015. Jessie's sister, Katie, is now involved with the company and is helping Noe-Maynard lead the way with the camp.
"It was her passion to provide children's theater to this area, and her sister, Katie Murray, and I are passionate about seeing that dream become reality," Noe-Maynard said. "This is also a great chance for working parents who may need some help with childcare during the day. Bring your kiddos to us, and they'll have a great time discovering and creating Alice's wonderland with us."
The cost is $350 per child, and children ages 7-18 are accepted. If your child will turn 19 during the three-week camp period, they are still eligible to participate.
To learn more, call 304-784-5444 or visit TheArtsWV on Facebook.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.