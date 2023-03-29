LOGAN — C’anna Decker hopes that her new beauty salon, simply titled The Beauty Shop, provides her clientele with a judgement-free, caring environment for her clientele.
The 23-year-old Mud Fork native has been hard at work preparing her salon for business since graduating from Appalachian Beauty School in Belfry, Kentucky in the fall. Decker made the opening of The Beauty Shop publicly official on Saturday with an open house and ribbon-cutting event.
Services provided at The Beauty Shop include creative hair coloring, extensions, blonding services, eyebrow and face waxing, and eyelash extensions. The services are provided in a space with a welcoming environment that includes a purple couch, a vintage vanity, a turntable, and more.
“I’ve always been into hair and makeup, and I wanted to provide a place where people do not feel judged,” Decker said. “It is private by appointment only and they can come in and relax and feel beautiful without feeling like people are looking at them and judging them. It’s a carefree atmosphere with no drama. We do good vibes and good hair.”
The salon is located at 6200 Palmer Avenue, Logan, which is on Old Logan Road next to Deskins Feed Store and Deskins Used Auto. Right now, Decker is the only stylist on deck, but another chair may soon be open.
“I will have a station open to another stylist soon who is interested in doing booth rental,” Decker said.
Although she has only been open a short time, Decker said she has already gained a loyal clientele who have followed her since she was a student at Appalachian Beauty School. She said she hopes to expand even further.
“I would just love to continue servicing my amazing clients and growing an even larger clientele and hopefully one day expanding into a larger location,” Decker said. “I have some wonderful clientele that has followed me from school up to now and I’m very grateful for them, and love them dearly.”
Clients may schedule a service by visiting The Beauty Shop on Facebook or contacting Decker directly. The shop can also be called at 304-687-2227.