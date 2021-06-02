Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Dance Studio in Logan wrapped up another season this spring with their annual recitals Friday and Saturday, May 28 and May 29, at the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan. The yearly recitals are the culmination of sessions that begin at the Dance Studio every fall.

