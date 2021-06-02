The Dance Studio in Logan wrapped up another season this spring with their annual recitals Friday and Saturday, May 28 and May 29, at the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan. The yearly recitals are the culmination of sessions that begin at the Dance Studio every fall.
Latest News
- Lady Tigers coast past Logan, 8-3, in sectional tourney
- Billies blast Tolsia 18-0 to advance in sectionals
- No. 4 Logan blanks Chapmanville, 4-0, in sectionals
- This week in West Virginia history
- Lady Tigers win regional tennis title, headed for state
- Cooper homers, strikes out 18 in Man's 4-0 win over Logan
- Tigers breeze past Mingo Central, 11-1, in sectional opener
- Billies hammer Panthers 7-1 in season finale
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 82 indictments handed up during May grand jury term
- DR. RAMANATHAN "PADMAN" PADMANABAN
- Logan's Maynard tosses 1-hitter in 6-0 win over Scott
- Unemployment fraud rampant in WV, across US
- RICHARD H. COLVIN
- CARLENE SARAH BAISDEN
- 'Billie Bash' returns to Man High to celebrate state championship teams
- Logan's Goldie hopes to be gold at Florida football camp
- ETHEL MARIE TOMBLIN CONLEY
- LCBOE adopts 2021-22 budget
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.