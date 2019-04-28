LOGAN — A piece of downtown Logan history came crumbling down Friday evening as bricks, wood, blocks and debris from the roof and outside wall of the Sayer building fell into the middle of Dingess Street.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. The debris downed some adjacent power lines, knocking out electricity for the city and some surrounding areas until it was restored at around 11 p.m. Some residents from communities as far as McConnell reported that their power surged as a result of the collapse.
Home to several businesses in past decades including the Midelburg Theatre, Super S Discount Store and Family Dollar, the building has been a concern for city officials in recent months. Beginning around two years ago as a result of a leaking roof, the outside wall facing Dingess Street slowly began to crack and bricks started falling and bowing out in one section.
The building is owned by the heirs of the Sayer brothers — the last of whom, Farris, died in February. Both City of Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti and Fire Chief Scott Beckett have said repeatedly that they contacted the Sayer family numerous times and that they were aware of the problem. Both men remained hopeful as recently as January that the building could be repaired.
Now, those hopes are gone in what Nolletti called a sad day for Logan.
"It's a very historical building," he said. "What's really sad is that we've been telling the Sayer family for years — probably the past two or three years — that it had issues, and it's really sad they didn't come in and address the issue before it happened. We're not engineers, but it might have been able to have been saved ... we knew it was going to happen; we just didn't know when."
Despite the time and day of the week, there was no vehicle or foot traffic at the intersection at the time of the collapse, and no injuries occurred.
"We are very, very, very fortunate that at 5:15 p.m. on a Friday evening that there weren't several cars at that red stoplight," Nolletti said. "Three or four cars could have probably been covered, and it's hard telling what would've happened to the people in those cars if there would've been cars there."
Looking forward, Nolletti said he "doesn't have a clue" what could become of the property once the building is razed. He said it's up to the property owners, but he hopes that either the Sayer family or another buyer will put something "beneficial" to the town and county as a whole, like how a car lot is being put in at the site of the old parking building.
"We've been through so much, from fires to the parking building we had to deal with," Nolletti said. "We've had to deal with a lot in the past 10 years. We've been through a lot."
Beckett said the Sayer family has called West Virginia Demolition to demolish the building, which could happen as quickly as over the weekend. As of Friday night, demolition crews were on scene inspecting the building and Beckett noted that they said the damage was "not as bad as what it looks."
