MAN - Logan County will lose one of its businesses when The Kitchery in Man closes its doors for good on Sunday.
Opened in April 2018, The Kitchery has served the community of Man for 14 months with its menu of homemade meals, daily specials and bakery items. The restaurant opened shop on Main Street in downtown Man, right next to the Hillbillie Barber Shop and the former Promise Recording Studio.
When The Kitchery first opened, it was an instant success, with 15 employees, long operating hours and a full menu that included breakfasts. As is commonplace with many small-town establishments, however, the newness wore off and the restaurant's staff ended up slashing hours and reducing employees. The breakfast menu was cut after only a week.
Ben Dunn, cook at The Kitchery, said that despite the initial success, the competition from the other well-established restaurants in the area was just too much for The Kitchery in the long-term.
"People are set in their ways with where they go," Dunn said. "A lot of your businesses around here are local, and they've been here for 40-plus years. People have gotten set in their ways and definitely in what they want to eat, and change is just something people ain't too fond of doing it's mainly just small-town business and folks are just set in their ways. I can't blame them. If I've ate somewhere for 40 years, I wouldn't really want to change my ways, either."
The Kitchery will open its doors for one final time on Sunday. Manager Lisa Blankenship said the restaurant will likely have a special of chicken and dumplings and possibly steak and gravy per several customer requests.
When asked what they had to say to the community who supported The Kitchery over the past 14 months, both expressed their gratitude.
"Thank you so much for all your business," Blankenship said. "It was deeply appreciated."
"We enjoyed serving, cooking and enjoyed all the perks and stuff that came with the restaurant," Dunn said. "We enjoyed the challenge, and we enjoyed the talks we had with customers. We enjoyed all the feedback over the 14 months we were open. They'd tell us what they liked and what they didn't liked. The city businesses, they supported us pretty good, so we appreciated all them. We had competitors come down and give us advice. We appreciated all that."
After The Kitchery closes, Blankenship said she plans to resume her catering business. Dunn said he will likely go back to underground coal mining, of which he has 17 years prior experience.
