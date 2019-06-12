HD Media
CHARLESTON - In partnership with destinations along U.S. 119, the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau has developed a marketing initiative to raise awareness about the things to do and see along the 585-mile stretch of highway.
U.S. Route 119 is a scenic, mostly four-lane highway that extends from Pikeville, Kentucky, to Dubois, Pennsylvania, traversing though West Virginia. The destinations along the way represent a trove of historic and cultural attractions, festivals and events, dining, recreation and shopping.
The partners along U.S. Route 119 launched "119 Things to do on Route 119 in 2019" with a kick-off Thursday in Pikeville, Kentucky. Chris Morris and his wife, Jen, hit the road in their Airstream trailer to travel to Pennsylvania over the three-day period, stopping at partner locations along the way. Follow them at Travel119.com or on Instagram @Travel119_USA.