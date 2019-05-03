LOGAN - If you've driven by the old parking garage lot near the DMV toward the east end of downtown Logan or by the old McGrew Tire building on Dingess Street, you've probably noticed the name Thornhill now displays over each property.
That's because the Thornhill Auto Group has now expanded into downtown Logan with a Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler dealership. The dealership consists of two locations: a full-service center at the old McGrew Tire at 509 Dingess St., and the sales lot, located on Stratton Street at the lot of the old parking building near the DMV and the LB&T drive-thru bank.
The dealership is the first to sell Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler in the Logan area since Charles Rashid's store shut its doors nearly a decade ago. Wally Thornhill, owner of Thornhill Auto Group, says the new dealership will be the fastest growing in the state because it's starting off on a smaller scale, and that a newer facility will be built later depending on sales performance.
Thornhill adds that he wanted to bring back the lost market into the area because of how popular those brands are. He says the addition of a new dealership will help the Logan County community with added jobs.
"As a group, we've always been community-minded," Thornhill said. "We're all the time giving back - shopping locally, doing what we do locally, employing locally, and the amount of employees we have is increasing. We're expecting with this store as we eventually get into it, there will probably be a total of between 30 and 40 employees when we get to full pace."
Thornhill also cited the company's downstream effects, such as advertising, giving back to local schools and keeping residents in Logan.
"People ask me, 'What are you doing putting another store in? You know, the economy' " Thornhill said. "The economy's been down, well the economy's coming back, and you always want to have the right product. With Jeep being one of the top brands in the country, we wanted to be a part of it, and the Ram Truck has been very successful."
Thornhill says the dealership will also provide commercial vehicles under the Thornhill Commercial Solutions division, which he said will help business out as well.
On Monday, operations at the Dingess Street service center got completely underway, as new vehicles were being prepped for sale at the lot, which Thornhill said was expected to be open later in the week. The center is full-service, meaning vehicles under warranty not bought at Thornhill can still be taken there.
For more information, call 304-896-9911.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.