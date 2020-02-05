ACCOVILLE — A man from Detroit, Michigan, was arrested in Accoville, along with two locals, following a large drug bust that yielded heroin, marijuana, money and a handgun.
According to three separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on the morning of Jan. 29, deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at Old Glory Circle in Accoville Hollow for reports of drug activity. Ricky Lee Herman, 56, of Accoville, gave consent for deputies to search his home.
Deputies received anonymous information that an unknown black male with a large amount of drugs was inside the house, according to the complaints. Herman was reportedly asked about the drug information, which he denied.
When deputies searched the residence, they reportedly opened a bedroom door and observed a black male, identified as Melvin Anthony Taylor III, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, lying on the bed with covers over him. Deputies reportedly located a green/black 9mm loaded Taurus semi-automatic pistol lying on the nightstand beside Taylor.
Taylor was ordered to get out of the bed slowly. When deputies patted Taylor down, a large plastic bag was felt in the groin area of his pants. When asked what it was, Taylor reportedly responded that he had a bag of “H,” meaning heroin.
Taylor removed the plastic bag, which deputies say contained a large quantity of a white powdery substance believed to be heroin. While patting Taylor down, $1,397 was also found in his pants pocket, and one deputy noted that he could smell a strong odor of marijuana in the room.
A black backpack was located at the foot of the bed, which contained two bags of suspected marijuana.
While Taylor was at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for processing, the substances that were recovered were weighed. The bag containing the white powder weighed approximately 96.4 grams, the suspected marijuana weighed 25 grams and the last bag weighed 49.8 grams.
A third suspect, George Brian Fields, 49, of Davin, was found sitting at the dining room table. Police allege he knew Taylor had a large quantity of drugs, and that he would be selling them from Herman’s residence.
Taylor has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $200,000 cash only bond.
Herman and Fields were both charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and simple possession (meth). Both were arraigned on bonds of $10,000.
According to his criminal complaint, Taylor has a felony conviction for first degree retail fraud out of Southfield, Michigan, on Nov. 14, 2019.