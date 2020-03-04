STOLLINGS — Two women and one man, all from Williamson, were arrested in the Stollings area of Logan County on Feb. 22 after methamphetamine was reportedly found during a traffic stop, and subsequently heroin during processing.
Stephanie Renee Griffith, 24, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. Kyle Matthew Griffith, 30, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to commit a felony.
A third suspect, Leona Donnielle Johnson/Evans, 26, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance.
According to three separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, the arrests were made Feb. 22 when West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Z.S. Holden conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Caravan at the Stollings Go-Mart. According to Holden, he pulled the vehicle over for defective equipment.
Holden notes that when he spoke to the driver, Elijah Hall of Williamson, he saw a marijuana smoking device in the floorboard of the vehicle. Hall and all other passengers were asked to exit the vehicle, and a vehicle search reportedly yielded two crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine, two digital scales heavily covered with suspected methamphetamine residue and a large amount of an unspecified schedule III controlled substance.
While the suspects were being transported to the Logan detachment of the WVSP for processing, Stephanie Renee Griffith reportedly told Holden that more controlled substances were concealed on her person. After arriving at the WVSP detachment, she reportedly produced four stamps of a substance she called heroin from her pants, and two large plastic bags of a substance she stated was methamphetamine from her bra.
All three of the accused were arraigned on bonds of $100,000 by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson. No further information regarding Elijah Hall, the vehicle’s driver, has been provided to the Williamson Daily News.
Kyle Matthew Griffith’s residence is listed as Riverside, Ohio, on his criminal complaint. However, in the report, Holden notes that he is of Williamson.