LOGAN — Three drug takeback dates and locations have been announced for Logan County during October.
Jeremy Farley, director of the PIECES Coalition, a county organization aimed at substance abuse prevention, announced the latest drug takeback initiative during the Logan County Commission’s regular session Monday. Local residents will be able to drop off any unused or unwanted medications at no charge.
The first drug takeback day will be at Chapmanville Town Hall/Tracy Vickers Community Center at 68 Boise St., in Chapmanville on Saturday, Oct. 16. The second will be at the Logan County Sheriff’s Department’s satellite location near the old 7/11 in Man on Friday, Oct. 22.
The final takeback event will be at the Fountain Place Mall in Logan on Saturday, Oct. 23, which is National Prescription Takeback Day. All three events will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
According to Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens, about 300 pounds of unused or unwanted drugs were collected during the recent drug takeback events in April. Farley noted that permanent drug takeback boxes have also been installed throughout the county in several locations: the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at the county courthouse, Logan City Hall, Man Town Hall, Chapmanville Police Department and West Logan Town Hall.
Farley urged residents to use the drug takeback options rather than disposing of the medications in other ways like flushing them.
“There are some options for folks who want to dispose of this medication,” Farley said. “One of the reasons we don’t tell people to flush it is because that ends up back in our water supply, because the water supply tends to go out to the river or into certain areas and studies are being done, and people who flush medication, it does end up back in the drinking water, on down the water table. The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) actually collects this from the Sheriff’s Department at the end of the collection, and they put it into evidence, and they actually take it and incinerate it, so it’s all handled through the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA, so it’s all done professionally.”
Farley also brought forth a proclamation for commissioners to consider Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week in Logan County. Commissioners approved the proclamation 3-0.
Although it was not on the agenda, commissioners also approved a proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Logan County.
In other news from Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners approved $75,000 to the Logan County Housing Authority. According to commissioners, the move is done annually and helps cover projects being undertaken by the Authority.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission is 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.