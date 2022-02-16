CHAPMANVILLE — Three individuals from Ohio were arrested by Chapmanville Police after they were found with heroin, fentanyl, crack and other illegal substances during a traffic stop.
The bust was made at approximately 5:47 p.m. Feb. 7. According to three felony criminal complaints filed on public record in Logan County Magistrate Court, Patrolman M.C. Dudley pulled a gold Chevrolet Malibu over due to its left brake light being out.
The driver, identified as Delisa Blache Obey, 51, of Cleveland, Ohio, originally said her name was “Trusonda Dotson” multiple times, according to Dudley. The passengers were identified as Jamal Rashaud Stoutemire, 39, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kenneth Ronald Pycraft, 81, of Lorain, Ohio.
According to the complaints, when asked for her license, Obey said she did not have a driver’s license and could not provide registration and insurance to the vehicle she was driving. Dudley then asked the vehicle’s three occupants if there was any marijuana in the vehicle because he could smell it.
Stoutemire handed over 2.55 grams of marijuana from his jacket pocket, Dudley writes. Obey was then asked to exit the vehicle and come to the passenger side window of Dudley’s cruiser, where a traffic citation was issued for defective equipment due to the brake light being out.
Chapmanville Patrolman M.A. Honeycutt was called in to assist, and the officers asked for verbal consent to search the vehicle. According to the criminal complaints, verbal consent was provided by Obey.
Police asked Stoutemire to step out of the vehicle, at which time he told the officers that he had two firearms in his left and right jacket pockets. After the firearms were retrieved, Stoutemire told police that there was an ounce of weed in a glass container in the vehicle’s trunk.
Police say they located a ¼ liter glass container full of marijuana in the trunk, as well as multiple bags and a white purse, which Obey said was her sister’s purse. Upon searching the purse, officers say they located a crack pipe and asked Obey when the last time she used crack was; she stated it was the day before.
Officers say they asked Obey if there was any crack in the vehicle, and she said there may be some in the trunk. A more in-depth search of the trunk was then conducted, yielding a small bag with fish on it.
According to the complaints, police opened the small bag and located a clear baggy of 29.76 grams of a clear crystal-like rock substance believed to be methamphetamine, a clear baggy of 11.34 grams of a brown powdery-like substance believed to be heroin, a clear baggy of 13.85 grams of a white rock-like substance that Obey said was crack and a clear baggy of 1.09 grams of a white powdery-like substance that was placed through a field test for fentanyl.
The results of the field test came back positive for the preassigns of fentanyl.
Police say they also located a clear baggy of 1.69 grams of a green leafy-like substance believed to be marijuana in the small bag. Throughout the vehicle, police located multiple scales.
Officers say they asked all three of the vehicle’s occupants who the bag belonged to, and all three stated that it was not their bag.
According to her complaint, Obey then admitted to police that she provided a false name and date of birth, adding that the name she provided was her daughter’s name. All three individuals were placed into custody and transported to the Chapmanville Police Department for processing.
A criminal background check on Stoutemire through Logan 911 revealed that he was convicted of a felony for breaking and entering in Ohio on March 25, 2015.
Obey and Pycraft were both charged with conspiracy (drugs) and arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Joe Mendez on cash-only bonds of $25,000.
Stoutemire was given charges of possession of fentanyl, four counts of possession with intent to deliver, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and conspiracy (drugs). He was arraigned by Mendez on a cash-only bond of $100,000.
As of press time Tuesday, Pycraft and Stoutemire have posted bond and are out of jail. Obey is still behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.