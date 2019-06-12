The West Virginia State Police didn't have to go very far to make an arrest on Friday, June 7, while responding to a call at the Mingo County Department of Health and Human Resources, which is right across the street from the Williamson detachment.
Three individuals were passed out in a black Pontiac Grand Prix in the DHHR parking lot with the engine still running.
Billy Maynard, 46, of Inez, Ky., was lying in the rear driver's side seat. The troopers shut off the vehicle and awakened all three individuals. The subjects were removed from the vehicle, and the officers found a teaspoon with residue lying in the back seat along with a small blue bag, which contained a white powdery substance, hypodermic needles, prescription suboxone and a small amount of marijuana in a pipe.
They also found 12 Gabapentin pills and a small amount of methamphetamine in the bag.
Merlin Ann Williams, 35, of Crum, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Williams was also charged with DUI, improper registration, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.
Sarah Moore, 52, of Lovely, Ky., the third person in the car, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
None of the three individuals admitted any knowledge of the items. Maynard was placed in custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.