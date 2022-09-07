Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference at the University of Charleston.

Presented by The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, Coalfield Development and the West Virginia Community Development Hub, the event will showcase West Virginia successes and highlight the projects that are working to advance the state’s health, economy and communities.

