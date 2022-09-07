HUNTINGTON — Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference at the University of Charleston.
Presented by The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, Coalfield Development and the West Virginia Community Development Hub, the event will showcase West Virginia successes and highlight the projects that are working to advance the state’s health, economy and communities.
The conference is scheduled for Nov. 15-17 at the University of Charleston. Tickets are $35 a day or $75 for an all-access pass.
“The Alliance presidents work tirelessly across West Virginia, and this conference is the perfect opportunity to drive impact in our smallest communities,” said Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University and chair of the Alliance.
The event will tackle a new topic each day. The schedule includes Our Health, Nov. 15; Our Communities, Nov. 16; and Our Economy, Nov. 17. The agenda is expected to include discussions with experts and leaders in multiple sectors.
The annual Power of Performance Awards will be presented Nov. 16.
The nomination process is open. To nominate an individual or organization who is making a positive impact by either putting people to work, revitalizing communities or changing lives, go to wvsolutions.net. Self-nominations are encouraged.
Martin Roth, president of the University of Charleston, said he is excited about the opportunity to host this year’s conference.
“As the newest member of the Alliance, the University of Charleston is honored to be part of this collaborative effort to foster economic and workforce development in our region,” he said. “Together our impact can be significant. This conference brings new ideas and the right mix of passionate people together to help strengthen West Virginia.”
Sara Payne Scarbro, associate vice president of external engagement for the Marshall University Research Corp., chairs the planning committee.
“For the past two years, we have had such great conversations despite the challenges COVID-19 presented, but we are eager to gather again to share successes and receive updates from our state’s top leaders,” she said.
Stephanie Tyree, executive director of the West Virginia Community Development Hub, says the conference has shone a light on the great work that’s being done throughout the state. Over the past four years, the conference has showcased the work that is happening across the state and the potential it has, Tyree said.
“As co-leader of Community Day, we are excited to share new ideas, appreciate the work others are doing around the state, and spark new collaborations,” she said.
Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development, says the conference highlights the success stories that make West Virginia special. Dennison said the conference is about making connections, celebrating and lifting up the state’s successes.
“Small Communities, Big Solutions has sparked discussions around many different topic areas,” he said. “I am especially excited to lead our workforce development panel again this year to discuss programs and initiatives that are advancing our state’s economic development and job opportunities.”
The conference is open to the public, but space is limited. Registration is open at wvsolutions.net.