Councilman Gary Bledsoe argues in favor of a fairer dissemination of funds before voting in favor of a $2,000 donation to the Chapmanville Athletic Association during the Jan. 10 meeting of the Chapmanville Town Council.
CHAPMANVILLE — A tie-breaking vote by Mayor Joel McNeely led to the approval of a $2,000 donation to the Chapmanville Athletic Association from the town’s council during their most recent regular monthly meeting.
During the meeting, held Jan. 10, councilman Gary Neil brought up a discussion about businesses in town with delinquent business and occupancy (B&O) taxes, saying the town needs to act further to collect that owed money. After that discussion, Neil asked his fellow council members to provide a $2,000 donation to the area’s athletic association.
“We’ve got girl cheerleaders that went to Charleston and stayed and competed,” Neil said. “We’ve got girl’s softball that travels all over the state. Boys basketball and girls basketball go around the state and even out of state, and it costs money to send these kids, and I would like for the town council to make a donation of $2,000 to the Athletic Association so that George Barker, who is, I guess, the director can provide it to whoever needs it, whether it be the wrestling team or the baseball team or whoever needs it to help these kids out to where they can go and participate and represent our town.”
Councilman Gary Bledsoe said he supports athletics, but feels that every sport should be treated equally, citing a granddaughter of his who played golf.
“I’ve got a granddaughter that played golf,” Bledsoe said. “She participated in the state tournament. Not one penny. So, if the rest of them can get money … they refused at that time because, they said, ‘They don’t make no money to bring it in.’ You know, there’s no tickets sold for the individual to buy a ticket, so I just wanted to bring that out. If you support one, then you support 100% or nothing at all.”
Mayor Joel McNeely said he agreed fully. Bledsoe then said the town needs to make sure any money donated is given fairly to whomever may need it.
“Get them to do it,” Bledsoe said. “Talk to them until you drop dead, but get them to do it when the time comes.”
“There’s more kids than my granddaughter that participates in that (golf),” Bledsoe added. “There’s about seven or eight of them on the team, you know, and travel, yes, they travel. 90% of the season they travel. They have to go to Charleston. They have to go to other places, they go to Oceana. They go to places and play, and who takes them? Mom and dad takes them. Who pays the gas? Mom and dad pays the gas. If they get a hot dog, who furnishes that? That’s what I’m saying — if you support one, you support them all, or you don’t give none for nothing, for none of them. That’s the way I look at it, and I’m for supporting them, but when money is given to, say, George Barker or whoever, it’s to be put in his face: you will support them — every one of them — or this will be the last one you get over here. I believe in setting your foot down and not pussyfooting around, you know, tell it like it is or don’t tell it at all.”
Councilman Harry Freeman said the Athletic Association primarily deals with the schools, so therefore, the schools should take care of it. He said donating to the Athletic Association doesn’t help the other youth sports entities like Little League and soccer.
“If we’re going to support one, then we’ve got to support everybody that asks,” Freeman said.
McNeely noted that Little League and soccer are extracurricular activities that raise their own funds with some additional support from the Logan County Commission.
Following some extra discussion, councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters seconded Neil’s motion to donate the $2,000. Freeman and councilman Ben DesRocher voted against the motion alongside town recorder Phillip Williamson, resulting in a 3-3 tie.
Town attorney Rob Kuenzel advised that it was now up to the mayor to break the tie, and he cast an approving vote. After the motion passed, resident Jack Ferrell questioned the move.
“I don’t see the mayor having the authority to cast a vote on the town council,” Ferrell said. “If it didn’t pass, it failed.”
Ferrell also suggested that Bledsoe should have recused himself due to him mentioning his granddaughter playing sports.
“Under the provisions of the West Virginia Ethics Act — family and relatives — the act defines relatives as the spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, son, daughter, grandmother, grandfather, grandchild. I see an individual that voted for his grandchild. That person should have recused himself and removed himself from the room.”
“He didn’t vote for his grandchild,” responded Kuenzel. “He voted for an athletic association.”
“I know what he voted for because he mentioned it,” Ferrell said. “I’d say he did.”
The Chapmanville Town Council previously voted to give a $2,000 donation in the form of $1,000 installments to the athletic association in April 2021. That action, which was approved unanimously at the time, came after the town declined to donate to the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team, opting for the more general athletic association instead.