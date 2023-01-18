Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Councilman Gary Bledsoe argues in favor of a fairer dissemination of funds before voting in favor of a $2,000 donation to the Chapmanville Athletic Association during the Jan. 10 meeting of the Chapmanville Town Council.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — A tie-breaking vote by Mayor Joel McNeely led to the approval of a $2,000 donation to the Chapmanville Athletic Association from the town’s council during their most recent regular monthly meeting.

During the meeting, held Jan. 10, councilman Gary Neil brought up a discussion about businesses in town with delinquent business and occupancy (B&O) taxes, saying the town needs to act further to collect that owed money. After that discussion, Neil asked his fellow council members to provide a $2,000 donation to the area’s athletic association.

