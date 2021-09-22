Manchin takes questions from reporters while his communications director Sam Runyon, right, records the conversation as they arrive at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in February. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., his aide and Gazette-Mail reporter Joe Severino follow close behind.
CHARLESTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was named one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2021” on Wednesday, Sept. 15. He was listed in the “Leaders” category along with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams.
Time’s feature on Manchin was written by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Collins praises Manchin for working across the aisle.
“Joe believes passionately that bipartisanship leads to the best solutions, and he wants to prove it can still work. As someone who shares his belief in working across the aisle, I always want him on my side.”
Manchin’s profile rose in the Senate following the 2020 election, which divided the chamber into 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents. As a moderate, he is courted by both sides of the aisle for his vote.
Since the 2020 election, he has pushed back against several Democratic agenda items, including legislation on the filibuster and the For The People Act. Earlier this week, Manchin met with Biden after calling for a reduction of the president’s $3.5 trillion budget bill.