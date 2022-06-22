The Williamson Fire Department along with members of Veolia Water and Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield performed a tire cleanup in October 2020 in the Tug Fork River near the William H. Larry Tackett Memorial (Second Avenue) Bridge. Grant-funded tire collections for West Virginia residents are slated for Williamson every other Saturday.
WILLIAMSON — Grant-funded tire collections for West Virginia residents are slated for Williamson, with the next taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
The project is funded by the West Virginia DEP REAP program. The collection trailer is set up in the Williamson Water Plant parking lot.
According to John Burchett from the Friends of the Tug Fork River, Inc., 389 used tires were collected during the first event, most of which came from Mingo County residents.
There is a 10-tire limit per person, and the tires must be removed from the rim. Tires from cars and small trucks are the only kinds accepted. Businesses and tire dealer tires do not qualify for the collection.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the collections are anticipated to take place every other Saturday. The collection is open only to West Virginia residents due to the nature of the funding, according to Hatfield.
Hatfield said the grant also allows for individuals to be paid to man the collections. He said anyone interested in more information can contact city hall.
The collection is working to ensure the tires do not end up dumped in the river, but instead are disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. Burchett said more than 5,000 tires have been pulled from the river over the past three years alone in the Williamson area.
The project is in conjunction with the Mingo County Solid Waste Authority, Veolia Water, the city of Williamson and Friends of the Tug River.
Announcements for each collection can be found on the Friends of the Tug Fork River, Inc., Facebook page.
