CHARLESTON — On a Dec. 15, years ago, there’s no way Diana McClure could have rolled her wheelchair through the Charleston Town Center mall’s corridors.
“There’s a lot of people who walk in here,” McClure said. This close to Christmas in days of yore, “It would have been packed. I couldn’t have rolled.”
As is the case these days, McClure and walkers had clear sailing late Thursday morning. There were plenty of them.
For those folks and others who still frequent the mall, its present surroundings are a vast improvement over this time last year. Last winter, the Hull Group, current owner of the mall, erected basic gray Sheetrock to cover up multiple empty storefronts. The endless gray gave off a strong battleship vibe.
No more business than before takes place these days, but the mall looks better. Hull installed new carpet and lights around this time last year. The Sheetrock has been painted, crown molding installed and dozens of sizable banners and murals were erected, depicting historical scenes of Charleston. A few photos of present-day life also are on display.
As for the past, there’s civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune inspecting a National Youth Administration project in 1930. The no-longer-there FMC plant looms over downtown South Charleston in 1973. A football game at Laidley Field from the 1930s shows fans standing behind the north bleachers, where the interstate now runs. Color photos of the New River Gorge Bridge have their place, as does The Mound in South Charleston.
Dozens of banners and murals festoon the walls, supplied by local history authorities, many from the West Virginia State Archives. A 1976 photo shows former governor Arch Moore kibbitzing with others in the lobby of the then-new West Virginia Culture Center. Newer photos are splashed with color, including a dual University of Charleston/West Virginia State University installment.
In an odd twist, what builders designed as a beacon of commerce is now more of a cultural/historical education/exercise venue. That pursuit doesn’t earn any money, in and of itself — as evidenced by the mall’s 50% property tax devaluation from last year to this year — but it conveys a better vibe.
“You know, it’s probably looked as nice as it has in a while,” McClure said. “It looks nicer, brighter and cheery. But I would like to see more stores.”
Others echoed her statement. Given a narrow choice between no stores and gray Sheetrock and current motif, they’ll take the spiffed-up look.
“It’s more aesthetically pleasing,” said Morgan Ryan, who works downtown and was on her lunch break.
Unprodded, Ryan said she wasn’t all that familiar with plans to turn the old Macy’s anchor store and part of a parking building into a sports complex. That project will have no effect on the actual mall, the three levels of corridors which constitute the storefronts and food court.
Dwayne and Kim Radcliffe said they recently visited outlet malls in Columbus, Ohio, and enjoyed the selection. As for the post-operative Sheetrock, both said it is attractive, but Charleston lacks the sort of shopping they’d like. Nothing at Southridge seems to tickle their fancy either. Dwayne Radcliffe works there.
As for the murals, Dwayne Radcliffe said it’s common to see the walking crowd stopping to read the informative text that accompanies many of the photos.
Kristen Sheets and a friend were killing time, they said, just walking around.
“There ain’t nothin’ really to come in here for. Maybe the food,” said the friend, who requested anonymity. “It’s almost just a shortcut to get through town.”
But you might learn something along the way.