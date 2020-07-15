MAN — The town of Man is now the second municipality in Logan County to be accepted into the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule Program.
The town was approved to enter the program during a meeting of the Home Rule Board in Charleston on Wednesday, July 8. Under home rule, Man will now be able to collect a 1% sales tax on items purchased within city limits, and the revenue from the tax will be reimbursed directly to the town in quarterly payments.
The tax will operate concurrently with the 6% state sales tax, meaning items purchased within town limits of Man will have a 7% sales tax. As with the state tax, purchases of food products are exempt.
Logan was the first in the county to be accepted into the program Nov. 20, 2019, and is now operating under it as of July 1. Chapmanville is also working toward becoming a home rule municipality.
Man Mayor Jim Blevins has previously stated he hopes the town can use the extra revenue generated by home rule to fund the addition of more police officers in the town and employee retirement plans.
The revenue increase Man can expect to receive is $51,609.20, according to a conservative estimate by town accountant Jeff Vallet. As part of several requirements to become a part of the program, the town will also reduce several business and occupation (B&O) taxes.
Man’s new tax code under home rule:
- Completely eliminates taxes in manufacturing
- Reduces retailers and restaurants from 0.45% to 0.43%, creating a $4,500 drop in revenue
- Reduces wholesalers from 0.14% to 0.07%, creating a $15 drop in revenue
- Reduces services and all other business and rental income for rental properties from 0.90% to 0.87%, creating a $1,700 drop in revenue, respectively for each.
Aside from adding a rate reduction for rentals, Man’s new B&O tax formula is nearly identical to the changes adopted by Logan.