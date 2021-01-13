MAN — The Town of Man was recently awarded $42,485.50 in CARES Act reimbursement funding.
The check for the funding was unveiled during a small meeting at Man Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 7, that was attended by State Auditor J.B. McCuskey. The check was again presented by Man Mayor Jim Blevins during the Man Town Council’s regular monthly session Monday.
According to Man town account Jeff Vallet, he was contacted by Logan City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher regarding Man’s police and fire payroll. Vallet, who also serves as Logan’s town accountant, said the purpose of her approaching him was to help Man receive the funding.
Blevins said the funding will be used for “different things” — primarily, toward getting health insurance for town employees, which has been a goal he has cited in the past. He said the money has been deposited into a special account, and an invoice will be created for everything bought with it.
Vallet said more CARES Act funding for the town is to be expected.
During the meeting Thursday, Jan. 7, the town’s new logo, designed by Stereo Video, was also unveiled. It was used on the check and served as a backdrop during Monday’s council meeting.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, council members approved the purchase of a 2020 side-by-side ATV bought from Hatfield-McCoy Powersports. Blevins said the side-by-side costs about $11,000, but Hatfield-McCoy sold it to the town for $8,000.
The side-by-side will be used to access small alley ways and for other work projects in town, Blevins said.
Blevins and council members also remembered councilman Roger Muncy and his wife, Louise, who both died four days apart from each other on Dec. 27 and Dec. 31. Muncy served on the Man Town Council for more than 35 years, having first been elected in June 1985.