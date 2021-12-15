Town of Man Christmas Parade to be held this Thursday —Logan Banner Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus ride through the Town of Man Christmas Parade in 2020. DYLAN VIDOVICH | File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAN — The Town of Man will hold its annual Christmas Parade this Thursday evening.The parade will start at 6 p.m. with lineup beginning at 5 p.m. at Man High School. The parade will go through South Man into Man and then to the George A. Queen Memorial Football Stadium.Anyone interested in being in the parade can call Sharon Mulcahy at 304-239-4193 or contact Terri Schoolcraft via Facebook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News 2021-22 Logan County High School Master Basketball Schedule Marshall team begins second year of property evaluations for solar farms ASW to honor late commentator Hatfield-McCoy Trails sees growth in number of ATV riders Judge: Justice must pay $2.5M for environmental violations National Black Lung Association urges Capito to support 10-year extension of Black Lung Excise Tax Report: West Virginia unemployment fraud totals $83 million WVU engineers seek ways to prevent rockfalls on rural roads Online Poll Do you display a real or artificial tree for Christmas? You voted: Real Artificial Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWildcats, Tigers land 25 players on All-Cardinal Football TeamTop-ranked Man opens season with win over TolsiaNew look Logan has same goal: reach the state tourneyMan High School cheer wins runner-up at state competitionMARIO DARIO MENDEZ JR.Dwight Williamson: Logan Banner has had a long, important historyCarden leads Skyhawks to pair of wins at Westside Tip-off ClassicChristmas in the Park opens Thursday eveningLady Cats win two in home showcaseMan, Logan ranked second, C'ville third in coaches poll ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView