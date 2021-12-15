Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus ride through the Town of Man Christmas Parade in 2020.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | File photo

MAN — The Town of Man will hold its annual Christmas Parade this Thursday evening.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. with lineup beginning at 5 p.m. at Man High School. The parade will go through South Man into Man and then to the George A. Queen Memorial Football Stadium.

Anyone interested in being in the parade can call Sharon Mulcahy at 304-239-4193 or contact Terri Schoolcraft via Facebook.

