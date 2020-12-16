MAN — The joy of the Christmas season will make its way through Man this Thursday for the town’s Christmas Parade, followed by the annual Stephen Caldwell Toy Drive on Saturday.
The town’s parade is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Parade lineup is at 6 p.m. behind the George A. Queen Memorial football stadium. It will travel through the town, through South Man and end at Man High School.
Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Claus and the elves, will make an appearance during the parade on a firetruck. Anyone who wants to participate in the parade or needs additional information can contact Misty Morgan at Man Town Hall at 304-583-9631.
Santa will again make an appearance in Man on Saturday during the annual Stephen Caldwell Toy Drive. Santa will start at the football stadium end of Man and travel toward South Man at around 10 a.m.
The drive is held each year in the town and, according to organizer Bill Weese, around 500 toys are planned to be given out. Organizers are still trying to identify children at each home to make special deliveries.
Organizers are asking everyone along the routes of both events to practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.