MAN — With the passage of their second reading of the proposal by council on Monday, Dec. 23, the town of Man hopes to become the second Logan County municipality to join West Virginia’s Home Rule program.
Following in the footsteps of Logan, which was approved Nov. 20 to become a home rule municipality, Man is hoping to join in on the 1% sales tax allowed under the program. Mayor Jim Blevins says that, if approved, the town plans to primarily use the extra revenue to fund more police officers and employee retirement plans.
“We have one police officer, and we’re trying to get up to at least three,” Blevins said. “From a money standpoint, that’s what we have to do if at all possible. It’s my main concern, the police officer is, but I want to try to get a little healthcare for our police officers, a little healthcare for some of our workers here that have never had healthcare in probably five years.”
The home rule application filed by the town also outlines increased revenues to be used for infrastructure development and demolition of abandoned structures deemed unsafe, grant matching, and funding of town fairs, festivals and tourism events.
According to the application, the increase in annual revenue is estimated to be $51,609.20.
The town council also approved restructuring of the town’s sales and business and occupation tax code, which is required before the 1% home rule sales tax can go into effect. Nearly mirroring the changes the City of Logan just approved on Dec. 19, the new ordinance:
- Completely eliminates taxes in manufacturing
- Reduces retailers and restaurants from 0.45% to 0.43%, creating a $4,500 drop in revenue
- Reduces wholesalers from 0.14% to 0.07%, creating a $15 drop in revenue
- Reduces services and all other business and rental income for rental properties from 0.90% to 0.87%, creating a $1,700 drop in revenue, respectively for each.
The town drafted the application and passed the first reading on Nov. 12. Now, with the passage of the second reading, the application will be subject to approval by the home rule board, which meets every quarter.
According to town accountant Jeff Vallet, the home rule board could potentially meet to approve or disapprove of Man’s entrance into the program in April. If approved, the town would not begin operating under the program until July 1, 2021.