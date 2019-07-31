MAN - The Town of Man will be holding its annual street fair this Friday and Saturday.
The fair has been held for over 20 years and is similar in nature to the West Virginia Freedom Festival held in downtown Logan in late June/early July.
It will feature attractions such as food vendors, craft vendors, live bands, wrestling, inflatables, games for children and fireworks.
Live bands that will be playing this year's Man street fair include the Jim Dillon Band, the Hutchinson Brothers Band, In Stone and Enemy of All. Wrestling, which organizer Terri Schoolcraft quipped was the "big highlight" will be held at 7 p.m. across from Man Town Hall - unless there is a funeral, at which time it will be moved to a different location.
The fireworks will be shot off beginning at dusk on Saturday night.
The fair is organized every year by the Man Merchants Association. Schoolcraft, a member of the Man Merchants, has helped put the fair together for over 15 years. She says the fair almost always sees good turnout and described it as a nice way of bringing the community together.
"We're a small town - of course, we're not the county seat or anything like that - and this is just something that me and the Man Merchants have always enjoyed doing because it does bring out the local people," she said. "It gives them something to do for a couple of days. Everything's free except something they want to buy, or food - and the inflatables, they do charge a little bit for that - but, like the bands and everything like that, it's free to the public. It just kind of brings our small town together once a year and it's almost like a family reunion, you know, you see a lot of people you don't see the rest of the year."
The fair will be held throughout downtown Man this Friday and Saturday. The fair begins at 10 a.m. both days.
