MAN — The Town of Man will draft a new ordinance regarding the sale and possession of hypodermic syringes and needles.
Jared Kennedy, the town’s newest police officer who was sworn in Jan. 13, approached the town council with the ordinance during their special session Tuesday, Feb. 18. Kennedy, who is a Chapmanville native, used the language of an existing ordinance on the books in Chapmanville.
The ordinance states that no syringe or similar device, or disposable hypodermic needle, may be sold or dispensed to any person except by description. Possession of such a device by someone other than a physician, dentist, hospital, veterinarian, nurse, industrial corporation, educational institution or intern will require proper prescription and container.
Failure to do so, Kennedy said, can result in a fine of up to $500. Typically, he said, a person would be fined $100 per needle — for example, five needles is $500, and any amount beyond that will require a separate ticket.
“It’s a good revenue for the town here to bring more money in,” Kennedy said. “As much as I encounter on night shift, I cannot stand it. I hate it. That’s what I strive to do is to get dope off the streets, especially in the state and keep it out of our town. It would be a great way to bring a little bit more money into the town and also help fight the war on drugs happening now that is heavily affecting our area.”
Town attorney Kendal Partlow asked Kennedy if there has been any response from prescription retailers in Chapmanville, such as Walgreens, regarding the ordinance. Kennedy explained that state law already requires a proof of prescription with possession of syringes.
The council motioned unanimously to draft the ordinance for first reading at their next monthly meeting in March.