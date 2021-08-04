MAN — The Town of Man’s annual Street Fair will return Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.
Aside from last year, the fair has been held each year for more than two decades. It will feature food vendors, craft vendors, live bands, games, inflatables, face painting and fireworks.
Some of the items being sold by vendors this year include pallet sales, wreaths, wood items, bows, jewelry, local honey, hand sanitizer, farmhouse items and jerky. Food and drink vendors will include R&T Concession, Retro Street Grill, Billy Bob’s Deep Fried Treats Truck, Southern Concessions, milkshakes by Becky Lester and more.
Live music will include Roger Lee Charles at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Hutchinson Brothers Band at 5 p.m. Saturday and Brayden Williamson and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will be shot off at dusk on the highway near the World War I and all other wars memorial at the Hanging Rock Road exit on W.Va. 10.
Big Time Pro Wrestling will be held at 7 p.m. both nights.
“We’re bringing it back after COVID,” said Man Mayor Jim Blevins. “This is the first time we’ve had it in two years, and everybody’s proud to have it again. We’re going to have a lot of vendors and have a lot of fun.”
Blevins said the fair will open at 8 a.m. each day and will run throughout the day.