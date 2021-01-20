WEST LOGAN — The Town of West Logan will conduct its municipal election Tuesday, June 8.
Seats are available for mayor, clerk and council members from Wards 1-5.
The filing period began Monday, Jan. 11, and closes at midnight Saturday, Jan. 30.
In order to file for candidacy, interested individuals must fill out a certificate of announcement, which the city clerk can provide with a form. You may file in person by contacting City Clerk Mark Mareske at 304-752-6550, or by U.S. Mail, providing your filing is postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than midnight on the last day of the filing period.
Any filing received after the deadline showing only a private postage meter mark does not meet the filing requirements and cannot be accepted.
There is a $5 filing fee. A valid check or money order for the full filing fee must accompany the certificate of announcement.