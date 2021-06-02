CHAPMANVILLE — Beginning this week, Towne N’ Country Foodland in Chapmanville will mark a major overhaul of their store.
A grand remodel sale is set for Thursday, June 3, through Wednesday, June 9. For over a year, the store has been busy with renovations that include installation of new dairy, produce, wine, beer, deli and frozen food cases, upgrades of floors and ceilings, new colors throughout the store and new LED lighting. The store has also included a Bypass Pharmacy with a drive-through and upgraded the fuel center to Sunoco premium gas.
Along with the new food cases is a new variety of products.
“Frozen food has like 250 to 300 new items,” said Michael Brown, the store’s director of operations. “There’s 150 to 200 new dairy items. We’ve added new produce items, 50 to 75 items. We’ve added whole wine section and a lot of the new beers and seltzers and stuff in the beer case, and all these things have really shown major growth. People are liking these new items we’re putting in.”
The store will host another celebration at the beginning of July for its 68th anniversary, which Brown said will include a petting zoo and other outside activities.
“We would like to thank the wonderful people of Southern West Virginia for their business and support for 68 years,” Brown said. “We have always believed that our shoppers deserve the very best facility to shop in, and we work to provide that for them. Our goal has been to always exceed customer shopping expectations in value, service, friendliness, cleanliness, freshness and variety.”