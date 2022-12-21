Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Several toy drives were held in the area Saturday just in time to bring some Christmas cheer to children in Logan County.

One of them was the Matt Patterson Toy Drive, which donated over 400 new gifts to families for its 17th year. For the third year in a row, the long-running toy initiative was held at the Logan County Resource Center at the old 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek.

